Barriers are breaking in law enforcement as the FBI selects the first Black woman to train for any of the bureau’s Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) teams. Tai, a special agent in the Bureau’s San Juan, Puerto Rico office, is believed to be the first Black woman to be chosen for SWAT team training. She must first attend New Operator Training School (NOTS), a 10-week proving ground that trains selectees in SWAT combat and tactic.