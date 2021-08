With many contemplating what the end of the world might look like, it’s no surprise that apocalyptic plot lines are finding their way into our favorite projects right now. Take How It Ends, the Sundance breakout written, directed, and produced by husband-wife duo Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein. The comedy follows a woman’s final night on earth as she tries to tie up loose ends and attend one last wild party. Lister-Jones stars alongside Cailee Spaeny — the two also worked together on The Craft, with Lister-Jones directing Spaeny — and the chemistry between the two is undeniable.