T.J. Lang hired as the Lions radio broadcast sideline reporter

By Jeff Risdon
 6 days ago
Former Lions offensive lineman and Detroit-area native T.J. Lang will be the featured sideline reporter for the Lions radio network broadcasts for the 2021 NFL season. Lang was officially announced as the sideline reporter on Thursday.

Lang, who played at Brother Rice High School and Eastern Michigan before embarking on a 10-year NFL career, is a welcomed presence on the broadcast. The radio network did not utilize a sideline reporter last year. Lang spent his final two seasons (2017-2018) with the Lions after a Pro Bowl career with the Packers.

Lang will also provide in-studio analysis on Mondays and Fridays on the Lions radio flagship station, 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. He has media experience, doing a fun series for the Lions called “Goin Nuts with T.J.” while with the Lions.

