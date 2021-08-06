Cancel
Corning, NY

Mornings in Corning highlights local artist Sam Somostrada

By Grant Chungo
WETM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorning, N.Y. (WETM) – This week on Mornings in Corning, Grant got to speak to local artist Sam Somostrada. Somostrada makes contemporary and modern art and design through paintings, illustrations, graphics, and love. Earlier this summer 18 News spoke with Sam while he was working on a piece as a part Elmira Infinite Canvas, a program associated with the Community Arts of Elmira, under the bridge of the Lackawanna Trail in Elmira.

