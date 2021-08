STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Gas prices are soaring and there are only a handful of options to stop paying those fuel prices. Walking or riding a bike could be on way, or buy an electric vehicle and trade the pump for the plug. More people are taking that option, the city of Starkville is stepping in to help them power up. Starkville is looking to add a couple of new charging stations throughout the town as electric vehicles are becoming more popular.