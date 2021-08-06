Animal Rescue in Chester Springs Works to Ensure That Puppies with Heartworm Don’t Lead to Heartbreak

Main Line Animal Rescue in Chester Springs has partnered with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to help puppies diagnosed with heartworm disease. Matteo Iadonisi of 6ABC reported the treatment, a vital key to increasing the dogs’ adoptability.

The goal of the rescue organization’s Healing Heartworm program is to rescue 100 dogs by the end of this year. Most of the dogs brought to the Pennsylvania SPCA affiliate hail from southern states.

“Heartworm is a disease that is endemic in the southern states,” said Nichola Redmond, Site Director at Main Line Animal Rescue. “So, through this program, we take those dogs that are basically getting ready for euthanasia in most cases.”

The pooches undergo a four-month-long treatment to heal fully. After treatment (and if they remain on the heartworm preventative), they are able to live mostly normal lives.

To continue helping pups, Main Line Animal Rescue relies on connections with the community.

“The BISSELL Pet Foundation awarded us a grant, and it requires matching funds,” said Redmond. “So, we are asking people who care about these dogs who are at risk for dying at southern shelters to help us keep them alive.”

Read more about Main Line Animal Rescue at 6ABC .