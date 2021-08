GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Mountaineers’ football team is the one to beat this year in the Frontier Conference. Eastern Oregon University topped the preseason coaches poll, which was announced Tuesday, July 27, during the Frontier Conference’s media day in Great Falls, Montana. The Mountaineers finished with 39 points and three of the eight first-place votes. College of Idaho and Montana Western tied for second, and Carroll slotted in at No. 4. Southern Oregon, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain College and Montana State-Northern rounded out the back half of the poll.