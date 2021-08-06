Lord of the Rings Potential Reveals for TV Series

Although there will still be a long wait, we already know when the Lord of the Rings series will premiere on Amazon Video. I really want to go back to Middle Earth and delve into the fantastic world that he created J. R. R. Tolkien, since it is more alive than ever thanks to the series of The Lord of the rings which will debut on Amazon. Its official date is September 2, 2022. So there is more than a year to see it, still surely the wait will be worth it.