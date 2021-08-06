Cancel
Lord of the Rings Potential Reveals for TV Series

By Chris Jones
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon revealed an image from the highly anticipated Lord of the Rings tv series which came as a major surprise to J.R.R. Tolkien fans everywhere. The image itself, which depicts a mysterious figure standing before a gorgeously rendered fantasy city, is undeniably breathtaking. It effectively shows off the series’ massive production budget. Season one’s budget is a staggering 465 million. This sneak peek also confirms a long-held fan theory about the series. Namely, one way that it will pay homage to Peter Jackson’s beloved Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

