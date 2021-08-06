An inner solar system much like ours, 35 light-years away

This past weekend we hosted the second all-digital NECSS, which ended with two talks from NASA scientists, Sarah Noble who spoke about going to the Moon and Julie Robinson who spoke about sending people to Mars. The two projects are intimately connected, really part of one overall goal, as the lessons learns on the Moon will be invaluable to going to Mars. And both will benefit from ongoing research and experience aboard the ISS. Their talks reinforced the impression I had that NASA is thinking in terms of a long term overall strategy for expanding human activity into space. About 40 years ago I first read an article by Isaac Asimov in which he argued strongly that establishing a permanent presence on the Moon will be a critical stepping stone for getting to Mars, and it seems NASA agrees.