Without a doubt, one of the best perks of living in the Bay Area is the year-round temperate weather (also why left coast = best coast). This affords our families the opportunity to be outside no matter what the season and that means our playgrounds are top-notch! In this guide, you’ll find a playground for every kid out there who takes the saying, “Play is a child’s work” seriously. We’ve gathered our favorite playgrounds from Marin to the South Bay with brand-new all-ability playgrounds and more. Time to get to work!