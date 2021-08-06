Cancel
KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, August 6th

By Heath Bradberg
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo start off our Friday morning, we are looking at temperatures starting in the 70s. Moisture levels have increased again so we will feel a bit more on the muggy side to start off our day. But this also means haze conditions are out of the region. We will have plenty of sunshine for our morning. Winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will eventually be in the 80s by the top of the afternoon. As we get through the second half of our day, we could see a few clouds coming in. Temperatures will be in the 90s across the Concho Valley and winds will continue to be coming mostly from a southern direction around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 70s and winds will be pretty consistent from the south around 5-10 mph. Kicking off our weekend, we will have a few morning clouds, otherwise plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. The next several days are expected to be a repeat of each other as we get through the first half of next week. Highs will be in the 90s and lows in the 70s with more sunshine than clouds. This is expected to change by next Thursday, as we will have more cloudy conditions with temperatures only reaching the 80s and 90s and a few spotty showers are expected to move into the region. We are continuing to watch a possible system in the Atlantic forming over this next week. At this time, a possible tropical system could develop and make landfall near the Florida panhandle area by the middle of this month.

West Monroe, LAmyarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/12/21) TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are getting closer to the weekend, and these hot temperatures will be sticking around. Highs for today will be around 96 under partly cloudy skies. Heat advisories have once again been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss until 7 PM this evening. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 11th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have thin cloud coverage continue for a good majority of the Concho Valley. Winds will start off on the breezy side coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour, then will later calm down a bit around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the viewing area. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the 70s and winds still coming from the south around 5-15 mph. As we get into tomorrow, we will have partly cloudy skies again. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s and winds will come in from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Spotty showers and storms could develop late Friday afternoon, as well as into Saturday and Sunday. Sunday looks to be the best day for wide spread showers and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be a bit on the cooler side for the end of the weekend and into the first few days of next week.
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Thursday, August 12 Morning Forecast

The hot and more humid trend continues to hold throughout the Ozarks as we head into the latter half of the workweek thanks to this ridge of high-pressure holding out to our west. This area of high pressure will keep us steamy through the remainder of our Thursday. This afternoon, highs will surge back into the mid to possibly upper 90s but the heat and humidity combo will likely lead to Heat Index values over 100. That is why Heat Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area until 8 PM this evening. Remember your heat safety precautions and make sure you’re staying hydrated out there. We shift our focus from the heat to showers and storms late tonight into Friday as our next storm system moves in. Another cold front looks to move our way and it does look to bring some relief to the region. As this boundary swings through, it brings the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout Friday with temps falling back into the 80s. We have a Marginal Risk in play across a good chunk of the region for Friday as this front moves through meaning an isolated severe storm or two are possible. We could see some brief gusty winds along with the possibility of small hail. Make sure you stay weather aware. Less humid air looks to sink in from the north this weekend with highs falling back into the middle and upper 80s. It looks like the pleasant weather sticks around into early next week with highs holding in the 80s. High pressure will hold keeping our weather pattern quiet with minimal chances for rain. Winds do turn around from the south to southeast Monday through Wednesday which does make for a warming trend but it’s not expected to be as hot as this week. Highs round out near average Monday into mid-week with temps topping out close to the 90° mark under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Astronomyconchovalleyhomepage.com

Wonder Wednesday: Weather On Other Planets

We have seven other planets in our solar system. However, none are quite like ours. Our planet has an atmosphere to help sustain life. The other planets don’t seem to have any life form, at least not any we have found. We’ll look at the other planets, and why we (or other life forms) wouldn’t survive.

