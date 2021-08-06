Cancel
Why the MyPillow guy could be dangerous to democracy

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic's Anne Applebaum joins Morning Joe to discuss her latest piece on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and why she writes he is a 'clear threat to the nation.'Aug. 6, 2021.

Mike Lindell
Anne Applebaum
#Democracy
Politics
Economy
TheDailyBeast

MyPillow Guy Loses It as CNN Reporter Tells Him: You Have ‘Proof of Nothing’

For a man who claims to have uncovered watertight evidence that the 2020 election was rigged, Mike Lindell sure gets defensive when his theories comes under any kind of questioning. In his latest embarrassing TV appearance in front of the nation, the MyPillow CEO—who has relentlessly pushed the lie that Donald Trump didn’t lose the election—made a fool of himself trying to defend his theories to CNN’s Drew Griffin. Lindell presented some meaningless screenshots that he wrongly claimed showed that Chinese hackers switched Trump votes to Biden, but his “evidence” was ridiculed when CNN asked experts to take a look. “We sent this to our own experts,” said Griffin. “He said it doesn’t show any specific actions of any kind, election-related or not, and he said it’s proof of nothing.” Lindell snapped back: “Oh, so he said it’s nothing, huh? Well he’s wrong, you didn’t hire a cyber expert.” Later in the interview, Lindell lost his temper, shouting at Griffin: “You’re lying!... I’m not wrong! I’ve checked it out! I’ve spent millions! You need to trust me!”
The MyPillow Guy Has Had It With Fox News

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who has stuck with Fox News amid controversies that drove other advertisers away, has apparently had enough. “I am pulling all my ads of MyPillow on Fox indefinitely and immediately. Shame on Fox,” Lindell said Thursday during an appearance on his own livestream network. His exit isn’t due to anything controversial Tucker Carlson said, but rather what he claims Fox News won’t do. The right-wing pillow magnate, who has dedicated his post-2020 election life to trying to prove the fantasy that it was stolen from Donald Trump, said the network “refused to run [a MyPillow] commercial for our country,” prompting him to drop Fox altogether. (Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against MyPillow and Lindell earlier this year after the CEO falsely claimed that the company illegally tipped the election scales for Joe Biden.)
Why MyPillow CEO pulled ads from Fox News

After Fox News rejected a promo from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for a live streamed event that seeks to prove that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, Lindell has pulled his ads from the network. CNN's Brian Stelter has the story.
Opinion: Why isn’t Biden going all out for democracy?

You’d think President Biden and the Democratic Party leadership would do everything in their power to stop Republicans from undermining democracy. So far this year, the GOP has passed roughly 30 laws in states across the country that will make voting harder, especially in Black and Latino communities. With Donald Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen, Republicans are stoking white people’s fears that a growing non-white population will usurp their dominance.
An historian had lunch with the MyPillow Guy, and we are basically doomed

The creator of a popular foam pillow may not seem like a potential threat to democracy as we know it, but historian Anne Applebaum, Senior Staff Writer at the Atlantic, begs to differ. She joins Ali Velshi to talk about her recent bizarro sit down with Mike Lindell and his warped reality fueled by conspiracy theories that could literally take down our democracy. “Fundamentally what he’s saying happened cannot have happened, and yet he believes exactly the opposite.Aug. 1, 2021.
A Trump lawyer admits you can’t believe him — again

A top lawyer for former president Donald Trump who pushed Trump’s claims of widespread electoral fraud has admitted, amid scrutiny of his election claims, that he maybe just made stuff up. Again. The Washington Post’s Devlin Barrett has the new details on what Rudolph W. Giuliani and his then-law partner,...
Dean: Covid-19 will end mini-Trump's Florida career like it ended Trump's presidency

As Florida's Covid-19 caseload breaks the state's own all-time records, doctor and former governor Howard Dean appraises the troubled record of Florida Governor DeSantis, giving him an 'F' on substance. Dean says Desantis, who has styled himself after Donald Trump, will find Covid-19 dealing him the same political fate as Trump in this interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. (The interview was part of a longer reported segment documenting DeSantis' record.)Aug. 11, 2021.
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi

(CNN) — On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by a 69-30 vote. Now, the only obstacle that stands in the way of it becoming law is passage in the US House of Representatives. At first glance this might not seem like an obstacle at all,...
Variety

CNN’s Support for Chris Cuomo Despite Ethical Lapses Exposes a Bigger Cable News Problem

Anyone who has interviewed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo knows he can talk his way out of trouble, and sometimes talk himself into it. On TV, his 10 p.m. handoffs to Don Lemon sometimes go on long enough that producers must worry about having to push back a commercial break. In person, a conversation with Cuomo is usually loose and unfettered, and he can get to chatting so intensely that he forgets about the talking points his minders at CNN would like him to keep at hand. He’s going to have to count on that gift of gab in days to come. Cuomo’s easy...
The Hill

The Memo: Biden beats Trump again — this time in the Senate

President Biden defeated former President Trump once again on Tuesday, this time on infrastructure. Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Those Republican members shrugged off a barrage of statements from Trump in the days...
Mike Rowe is right about the unvaccinated

Over the weekend, television host Mike Rowe responded to a user on Facebook who had asked him why he didn’t do more to encourage his viewers to get the coronavirus vaccines. Rowe’s response was one of the better I’ve seen: He said he had gotten vaccinated as soon as he was able, that he believed the vaccines work, but he understands the reasons why so many people are still hesitant.

