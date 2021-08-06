Cancel
Marcus & Millichap: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 6 days ago

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) _ Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $31.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Calabasas, California-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. The commercial real estate brokerage firm posted revenue of $284.9 million in the period. Marcus & Millichap shares...

www.registercitizen.com

