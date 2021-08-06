Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

OFS Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) _ OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $22.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 24 cents per share. The management investment company posted revenue of $11.4 million in the...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofs#Snapshot#Ofs Capital#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.06 EPS Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. SunPower reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$6.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to announce sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.64 billion and the lowest is $5.58 billion. Moderna posted sales of $157.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,003.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$118.40 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post $118.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) _ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $260.4 million. The Lake Success, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.19 per share. The results met Wall Street expectations....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$41.58 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report sales of $41.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.21 million and the highest is $44.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $188.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $189.10 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $400.00 at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.88.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.91 EPS Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Maximus reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$154.22 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report sales of $154.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $157.83 million. Employers reported sales of $181.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$28.28 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $28.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.25 million and the highest is $28.30 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

7,721 Shares in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. A number of other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “. Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.52. The company has...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Nutrien (NTR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

NTR - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 9, after the closing bell. The company’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits of strong demand and prices for phosphate and potash. The fertilizer maker delivered an earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average, over the...
MarketsZacks.com

Paycom (PAYC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

PAYC - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 3. For the second quarter, management estimates revenues between $231 million and $233 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $232.2 million, indicating an increase of 27.9%, year over year. The consensus mark for earnings is 83 cents per share, suggesting a 33.9% rise from the prior-year quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy