It's all too easy to get caught up in the hype surrounding new phones. Maybe you're excited for Google's Pixel 6 and its Whitechapel chip, or you're dying to get your hands on Samsung's latest stylus-friendly foldable. Regardless of your personal preference, there are all sorts of devices ready to launch over the next few months. But forget all of them — they're old news. We know what you're really looking for: keyboards, 5G, and one of the hottest brands from the 2000s. That's right, folks — another BlackBerry phone is still in the works.