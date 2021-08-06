He could be one of USC’s stars, but he’s not signing NIL deals yet. Here’s why

While Clemson has won 20 ACC titles. UGA also had the luxury of Steve Spurrier having only coached in their division for 1/3rd of the modern Era, where Clemson had to contend with Bobby Bowden and Paul Johnson for most of it. It just goes to show that some programs will always underperform, regardless of the competition, while others rise to the challenge. This is why any argument about Georgia playing in the SEC falls on deaf ears with me, especially when their conference played host to bottom feeders like Hal Mumme, Derek Dooley, Joker Phillips, Ron Zook, Houston Nutt, Woody Widenhofer, Brad Scott, Mike DuBose, Bill Curry, Gerry DiNardo, Butch Jones, Ed Orgeron, Lou Holtz, Gene Chizik, and Will Muschamp during the entire period since UGA won its first and only national title. They had their opportunities to make a run and squandered them. This is the main reason why they can not be mentioned in the conversation when talking about the elite programs in college football.