Microsoft Edge devs reveal Super-Duper Secure Mode

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research team is experimenting with a new mode that significantly reduces the attack surface a modern web browser such as Microsoft Edge presents to the hacker world. Thus, "Super Duper Secure Mode" (SDSM) is now available for Edge preview testers -- in the Canary, Dev and Beta rings to try out. In brief, SDSM does its magic by disabling JIT Javascript acceleration, and a sprinkling of other "new security mitigations" to significantly fortify Microsoft's signature browser.

#Microsoft Edge#Devs#Startup#Vulnerability Research#Javascript#Mozilla#Arbitrary Code Guard#Acg
