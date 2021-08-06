Microsoft Edge devs reveal Super-Duper Secure Mode
The Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research team is experimenting with a new mode that significantly reduces the attack surface a modern web browser such as Microsoft Edge presents to the hacker world. Thus, "Super Duper Secure Mode" (SDSM) is now available for Edge preview testers -- in the Canary, Dev and Beta rings to try out. In brief, SDSM does its magic by disabling JIT Javascript acceleration, and a sprinkling of other "new security mitigations" to significantly fortify Microsoft's signature browser.hexus.net
