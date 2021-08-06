HP releases seven 27-inch+, 1ms, 165Hz gaming monitors

HP revealed this morning they are releasing a new line of monitors specifically for gamers as we now have the X Series Gaming Monitors. This is a brand new line that will come in a few different sizes to match whatever your gaming needs may be. Available both in flat and curved monitors so your setup can remain the same or be changed. These monitors have been designed so that it doesn't matter how many of them you own, you can link them together to make the picture appear just how you wish. So if you wanna go traditional line of monitors, you're able to do that. But, if you're looking to make your desk look like The Matrix or Swordfish, you can easily put that together as well. Right now it appears they have the 27" versions available with the 32" and 34" coming soon. We have more info on the monitors below as you can check out cost on eachversion at the link above.