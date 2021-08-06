Cancel
HP releases seven 27-inch+, 1ms, 165Hz gaming monitors

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP has decided to liberally sprinkle gaming monitors onto the market this week, with seven new models added to its HP X stables. Below I will embed a full feature table, but before doing so it is worth a quick summary of what is being offered here. HP has outed three new curved VA monitors, and four new flat IPS panel monitors for gamers. All the models are either 27-, 32- or 34-inches in diagonal, and they all sport a response time of 1ms, a max refresh rate of 165Hz, and are all certified as AMD FreeSync Premium gaming monitors. Another common trait is the three sided borderless design, and adjustable stands provided (which can be swapped out for VESA stands or mounts).

hexus.net

