Beztak Announces CEO Sam Beznos As An EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Michigan And Northwest Ohio Award Winner

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beztak Companies announced today that Sam Beznos, CEO, was named as a Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur of the Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. This is Beznos's second consecutive year as an award finalist and first as a winner. Beznos was selected as one of 28 finalists by a panel of independent judges from a competitive pool of nominations.

For more than 60 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. With over 1,000 employees across the country, Beztak currently manages close to 200 market rate properties or 34,000 apartments, throughout 16 states and 60 markets nationwide.

Award finalists were honored via a special virtual event on Thursday, August 5, where Beznos joined a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

"I'm proud to be a winner among this select group of dynamic leaders," Beznos said. "It is an honor to be recognized for all of the efforts and hard work that I have put forth in growing Beztak and making the company what it is today."

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Beznos stated, "Being a winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year award shows the world how unstoppable Beztak has become. Being unstoppable to me is taking calculated risk- knowing what to do next, continuing to build and deliver the unexpected, being innovative, finding new opportunities, being prepared, and having an unbelievable team that understands and is empowered to execute my vision."

For more information on Beztak Companies, please visit www.beztak.com.

For more information on residential management services, please contact Sarah Oglesby-Battle, President, Residential Division at soglesby@beztak.com or Rebecca Guenther, Senior Vice President, Fee Managed Division at rguenther@beztak.com.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

In Michigan and Northwest Ohio, sponsors also include Citizens Bank, Donnelley Financial Solutions, Trion Solutions, Oswald Companies, Stanton Chase, and Tanner Friedman Strategic Communications.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year ®

Entrepreneur Of The Year ® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year ™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About Beztak

For more than six decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of commercial, office, retail, senior living, and multi-family residential real estate, and continues to develop and construct new properties as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit www.beztak.com.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious ™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/private

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beztak-announces-ceo-sam-beznos-as-an-ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-michigan-and-northwest-ohio-award-winner-301350019.html

SOURCE Beztak

