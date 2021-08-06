Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Montana Start-up Company Revolutionizes Heated Gear

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

GREAT FALLS, Mont., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H.E.A.T. (Heated Electronic Active Technology), a new start-up company based in Great Falls, Mont., officially launched a new line of technologically-advanced heated gear that's expected to turn the winter apparel industry on its head.

"We didn't set out to improve upon other or existing base layer apparel. We created a first-of-its-kind, vital body equipment you wear," said Daniel Creach, H.E.A.T.'s ONE-LAYER designer.

Combining the most advanced and comfortable textiles, smartphone technology, and custom, ergonomically correct batteries. H.E.A.T.'s One-Layer smart system will finally give people who work or play outdoors in winter the protection they need from the cold - and the comfort and maneuverability to do their tasks safely.

"No more dangling cables to manage or layers and layers of clothing confining your movement," says Creach. "All you have to do is use the One-Layer® app on any smart device to manage your own personal climate. From the use of FabRoc™, a proprietary heat technology, to the attention of every manufacturing detail, the One-Layer® smart system will allow you to work safer, play longer, and go where the other guys can't."

H.E.A.T., Inc. was formed in 2016 with the goal of creating heated gear that effectively warms key parts of the body while also providing its wearers greater flexibility and movement than what's currently on the market. The ONE-LAYER® design and development team consists of experts with vast experience from iconic US companies as well as the private sector.

For more information, including a demonstration of how our gear works and how to order, please visit our website www.HeatUp.comor any one of the links below.

Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/Heatup-Gear-103206598240126)

Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/heatupgear/)

(855) 425-4328

CONTACT INFORMATION H.E.A.T. - Heated Electronic Active Technology, Inc. Contact Name: Rebecca Carl Phone: 614-833-4165 Email: Rebecca@heatinc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montana-start-up-company-revolutionizes-heated-gear-301350072.html

SOURCE H.E.A.T. (Heated Electronic Active Technology)

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Up#Textiles#Smartphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Red White & Bloom Brands Announces Q2 2021 Results Date

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) ("RWB" or the "Company"), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, will be releasing Q2 2021 financial statements, accompanying notes and MD&A on Monday, August 30, 2021 after market close.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Approves Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC:GWHP) In A Deal To Sell Through Its Estimated $300 Billion Sellers Marketplace As Stated In 8K Filing On 08/10/21

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. Readying for Distribution Through Amazon Seller Marketplace with Over 300 Million Active Users. SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests announces approval in deal to sell through Amazon's estimated $300 Billion Sellers Marketplace.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Eco Innovation Group Signs Term Sheet To Open Canadian Construction Company

VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, today announces the signing of a term sheet for the formation of a Canadian construction enterprise and the acquisition of the equipment of an existing Canadian construction company in an all-stock transaction.
SoftwareTimes Union

Fin-Tech Start-up Launches Cloud-Based Platform, Revolutionizing Title Search and Abstractor Payment

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. WahooCloud, the first fully cloud-based platform as a service (PaaS) software for the title industry, today launched a suite of new offerings to streamline and digitize the title search process. The proprietary technology doubles as both an information database and client management system, while modernizing the title search process and bringing “gig-economy” payment processing to the industry.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Offering Of Senior Notes

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) - Get Report (the "Company"), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced that SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. (the "Issuer"), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has commenced a private offering of $825.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wolverine Worldwide Announces Offering Of $550 Million Of Senior Notes

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that it is offering $550 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"), subject to market and other customary conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its amended senior credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and pay all related fees and expenses. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company's domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its senior credit facilities.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PureCycle Technologies Provides Second Quarter 2021 Update

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (PCT) , a company focused on polypropylene recycling, today announced a corporate update and financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. Management Commentary. "We continue to execute against our strategic objectives since our...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tecnoglass To Ring NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell On August 20, 2021

Barranquilla, Colombia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass , Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS ) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, José Manuel Daes and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Daes, will be joined by members of the Company's board of directors and senior management to ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. Bogota, Colombia time) on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Businesstippnews.com

Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Builders FirstSource Announces $1 Billion Stock Repurchase Plan

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) - Get Report ("Builders FirstSource" or the "Company"), the nation's premier supplier of building materials and services, today announced that the board has authorized the Company to buy back up to $1 billion of its common shares. Dave Flitman,...
BusinessTimes Union

Canadian Cycling Apparel Company 7mesh Gears Up for Growth with Centric PLM™

Canadian cycling apparel company partners with Centric Software® to set digital foundation. 7mesh, the cycling apparel manufacturer has selected Centric Software’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for emerging businesses, Centric SMB. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CDPQ Invests In Beyond Technologies' International Expansion

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group, announced today a minority investment representing a 20% stake in Beyond Technologies, the leading SAP solutions integrator in Canada. "With the seismic technological shift in the past years of organizations pushing their...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Else Nutrition Signs Distribution Agreement With Walmart.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces that it has signed an online distribution agreement with Walmart.com and will be expanding into Walmart's E-commerce ( Walmart.com) marketplace by Q4, 2021 with its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition products for Toddlers.
Aerospace & DefenseNBC Connecticut

SpaceX Is Buying Satellite Data Start-Up Swarm, in a Rare Acquisition by Elon Musk's Space Company

Swarm will become "a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of SpaceX upon consummation of the Proposed Transaction," the start-up wrote in a Federal Communications Commission filing Aug. 6. While Swarm's satellites provide a different service from SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, the acquisition benefits Musk's company by bringing "access to the intellectual property...
Orange, CAchapman.edu

Starting a Company in a Nontraditional Setting

Hi everyone! I’m Clarissa and I am currently a senior majoring in Communication Studies. I choose Communication Studies because I believe it is the most important skill to have in your personal and professional life. Additionally, there are numerous careers and jobs for a Communication Studies major. During my time at Chapman, I’ve had three wonderful internship opportunities. These experiences ranged from marketing to event planning, but today, I want to talk about the nontraditional internship I had with F-Tech. Like most of us during the pandemic, I had a virtual internship that was held through Zoom and Microsoft Teams.
Celebritiesthesource.com

JAY-Z And Will Smith Invest In Rent-To-Own Start-Up Company

JAY-Z and Will Smith are joining forces to make home owning more accessible. Smith’s Dreamers VC and Arrive, the investment arm of Jay’s Roc Nation, are among the companies that participated in the capital raise for Landis Technologies, a startup that aims to guide renters on their path to owning a home.
Accidentsnewfoodmagazine.com

Worker dies at meat processing company

Allister Kelly, 35, has been named as the man who died at Linden Foods factory in Country Tyrone last Thursday morning. A maintenance worker from Ireland has died following an accident at a well-known meat processing factory. The incident occurred at Linden Foods based in County Tyrone, Granville Industrial Estate,...
Businesscryptopotato.com

PayPal Co-Founder Warns: Get Ready for Big Tech ‘No Buy’ List

One of PayPal’s co-founders warned of a potential ‘no buy’ list created by big tech companies. PayPal’s co-founder, David Sacks, recently warned that big tech companies and political operatives are on the verge of creating a “No-Buy” list for controversial creators, platforms, and firms. Cryptocurrency was invented in part to solve problems like this.

Comments / 0

Community Policy