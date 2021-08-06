Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Newmark Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) - Get Report ("Newmark" or "the Company"), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

A complete and full-text financial results press release, including information about today's financial results conference call and Newmark's dividend declaration, is accessible using either the "About" or "Media" tabs at https://nmrk.com. It is also available directly at any of the following web pages:

https://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://ir.nmrk.com/investors/news-releases/financial-and-corporate-releases (Links to the PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and to Excel financial tables)

https://nmrk.com/media (PDF version of the full release only)

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URLs into your browser's address bar.)

Today's conference call is expected to contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial outlook.

About NewmarkNewmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Our comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. In 2020, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $1.9 billion. Newmark, together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned licensees, operates globally from approximately 490 offices with 19,300 professionals. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about NewmarkStatements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact: Karen Laureano-Rikardsen +1 212-829-4975

Investor Contact:Investor Hotline +1 212-829-7124

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-group-reports-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301350235.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Newmark Group Reports#Nmrk#The Company Rrb#Company#Newmarknewmark Group#Knight Frank#Nmrk Com#Newmarkstatements#Newmark Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clipper Realty Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty has increased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,064. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.02.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Versant Capital Management Inc Has $79,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.20 million.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

(RAAS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Cloopen's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the call over to your host today, Ilin Dai, Cloopen's investor relations representative.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.560-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$579 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.56 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 11,056 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of PDF Solutions worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Huazhu Group Limited Schedules Second Quarter And Interim Of 2021 Earnings Release On August 24, 2021

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) ("Huazhu", "we" or "our") a world-leading hotel group, today announced that it will schedule to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and interim of 2021 on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 (Hong Kong time), after the trading hours of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and before the opening of the U.S. market.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF) ("ProMIS or the Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its operational and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sageview Capital Closes Software & Technology Focused Growth Fund At $710 Million

GREENWICH, Conn. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sageview Capital LP, a private investment firm focused on providing growth capital and operational support to leading tech-enabled businesses, announced the final closing of Sageview Capital Partners III ("Fund III"). The Fund exceeded its target of $600 million and was oversubscribed, closing at $710 million. Consistent with prior funds, the Sageview Capital team is the largest single investor in Fund III, creating strong alignment with the firm's investors and the entrepreneurs it backs.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Brookfield Asset Mgmt: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share fell 32.88% over the past year to $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.75. Revenue of $18,286,000,000 higher by 42.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,780,000,000. Guidance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Health Catalyst Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst") (Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,245,283 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $53.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Health Catalyst from the offering are expected to be approximately $225.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Health Catalyst. In addition, Health Catalyst has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 636,792 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being offered by Health Catalyst. The offering is expected to close on or about August 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.550-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.92 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-2.020-$-1.900 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Bioventus Inc. [Operator instructions] Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the company's website for replay shortly after the end of the call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including the risks and uncertainties described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including Item 1A of the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our most recent 10-Q filing to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date made, although it may voluntarily do so from time to time.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy