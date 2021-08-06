Transformer exploded on Kings Highway in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a transformer that exploded on Kings Highway in West Springfield Friday morning. According to West Springfield Police Department, a portion of Kings Highway is closed from Cedar Street to Janet Street. Eversource was on location and reported just over 100 customers without power. Power has been repaired to those residents according to the Eversource outage map.www.wwlp.com
Comments / 0