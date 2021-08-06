Cancel
Raleigh, NC

NC college students must get COVID shot or be tested weekly

Tens of thousands of North Carolina college students will need to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly, according the University of North Carolina System. The system serving roughly 250,000 students at 16 public colleges and universities across the state said in a statement on Thursday that UNC System President Peter Hans will also issue guidance later this week to extend that standard to faculty and staff.

