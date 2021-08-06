Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Orbital Energy Group Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call For Monday, August 16, 2021 At 8:30 Am ET

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Orbital Energy Vice Chairman and CEO Jim O'Neil and CFO Daniel Ford will host the call. The conference call and webcast will be held, Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 or (678) 894-3054 and provide conference ID 8195529. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Orbital Energy website.

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until September 1, 2021. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 8195529. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available via the link provided above.

About Orbital Energy GroupOrbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes: Orbital Power Services, Orbital Solar Services, Orbital Telecom Services and Orbital Gas Systems. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market. Orbital Telecom Services, operating as Gibson Technical Services, has nationwide locations equipped to effectively support multi-vendor OEM technology environments and outside plant construction operations on an as-needed basis with specialized services in broadband, wireless, outside plant and building technologies, including healthcare. Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:KCSA Strategic Communications David HanoverT: 212-896-1220 dhanover@kcsa.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbital-energy-group-schedules-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call-for-monday-august-16-2021-at-830-am-et-301350149.html

SOURCE Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Group#Renewable Energy Industry#Oeg#The Company#Cfo Daniel Ford#Orbital Energy#Orbital Power Services#Orbital Solar Services#Orbital Telecom Services#Orbital Gas Systems#Epc#Gibson Technical Services#Oem#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAIN) Good afternoon, and welcome to the Rain Therapeutics second-quarter 2021 financial results and highlights of recent progress conference call. My name is Reese, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Latham Group (SWIM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) Good day, and welcome to the Latham Group, Inc. second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Nicole Briguet. Nicole Briguet -- Investor Relations. Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone....
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MISTRAS Group To Present At The Sidoti August Microcap Conference August 18, 2021 At 8:30 AM EDT

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) - a leading "one source" global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure - announced today that Dennis Bertolotti, Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on August 18, 2021, from 8:30 am - 9:00 am EDT at the Sidoti August Microcap Conference, which is being held virtually. Management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

(RAAS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Cloopen's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the call over to your host today, Ilin Dai, Cloopen's investor relations representative.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Apria Inc.(APR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, and welcome to Apria's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast. [Operator instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. Leading today's call are Dan Starck, chief executive officer; and Debbie Morris, chief financial officer. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that certain statements during this call will be forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the FTC Solar second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Bill Michalek, vice president investor relations. Please go ahead, sir. Bill Michalek...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Modulaire Group Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Report

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, is pleased to announce another strong performance for the second quarter of 2021. For the three months to 30 June 2021, the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Greetings and welcome to the Vertex, Incorporated second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to, Ankit Hira with Vertex investor relations. Thank you. You may begin. Ankit Hira -- Investor Relations. Thank you....
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Marqeta's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Stacey Finerman, vice president of investor relations...
Denver, COPosted by
TheStreet

Ring Energy To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) ("Ring" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will be participating in EnerCom, Inc.'s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado where Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul McKinney is scheduled to make a presentation on Wednesday, August 18 th at 10:30 am Mountain Time.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF) ("ProMIS or the Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its operational and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Monopar Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Recent Business Updates

Camsirubicin Phase 1b Clinical Trial Anticipated to Start in the U.S. in Q4 2021 Validive ® Phase 2b/3 VOICE Trial on Track for Reaching Interim Analysis in H1 2022. WILMETTE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Monopar or the Company) (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced second quarter 2021 financial results and recent business updates.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Biodesix second-quarter 2021 financial results and business update conference call. [Operator instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Chris Brinzey, investor relations. Please go ahead. Chris Brinzey --...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Good afternoon, and welcome to the TaskUs second-quarter 2021 investor call. My name is Josh, and I will be your conference facilitator today. [Operator instructions] I would now like to introduce Barry Hutton, managing director of investor relations. Barry, you may begin. Unknown speaker. Good afternoon, and...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Health Catalyst Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst") (Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,245,283 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $53.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Health Catalyst from the offering are expected to be approximately $225.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Health Catalyst. In addition, Health Catalyst has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 636,792 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being offered by Health Catalyst. The offering is expected to close on or about August 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Bioventus Inc. [Operator instructions] Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the company's website for replay shortly after the end of the call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including the risks and uncertainties described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including Item 1A of the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our most recent 10-Q filing to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date made, although it may voluntarily do so from time to time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy