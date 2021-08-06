Cancel
Denver, CO

Little Caesars seeks Denver area franchisees

Pizza Marketplace
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Caesars is aiming to grow its presence in Denver with the addition of at least 15 units by the close of 2024, according to a press release. "Our franchise business model — renowned for our revolutionary Reserve-N-Ready system bolstered by our signature pizza portal pickup and delivery — is perfectly suited for the active, on-the-go Denver community," Craig Sherwood, vice president of U.S. development at Little Caesars, said in the release. "Couple this with the forecast that Colorado stands out among the top 10 states expected to sustain the highest franchise business growth throughout 2021 per the International Franchise Association Annual Economic Outlook Report, growing our brand's footprint in this capital city is a no-brainer."

www.pizzamarketplace.com

