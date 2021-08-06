Cancel
Alchemy Pay Partners MEXC Global To Provide Fiat On-Ramps And Crypto Acceptance

  • European MEXC Global users to be able to deposit fiat with credit and debit cards
  • MXC tokens will be accepted across Alchemy Pay's merchants and partners network
  • ACH token trading is now available on MEXC Global

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency service provider MEXC Global ("MEXC"), which operates a centralized cryptocurrency exchange serving more than six million users, has partnered with Alchemy Pay ("Alchemy") to integrate Alchemy's hybrid crypto-fiat payment gateway to better serve MEXC's European market.

This integration will provide fiat on-ramps that will significantly reduce barriers to entry for crypto investments on MEXC's European users will be able to deposit fiat onto MEXC Global with their credit and debit cards.

"Our partnership with MEXC Global is a significant milestone in mitigating the gap between cryptocurrency and fiat to drive overall crypto adoption in the European region." Said John Tan, CEO of Alchemy Pay. "This is a win-win situation. Experienced investors have an easier way to invest funds in crypto, while MEXC Global can now target crypto-curious investors with no crypto holdings."

The partnership further entails the integration of MEXC's MX tokens onto Alchemy Pay's hybrid crypto-fiat payment gateway. This creates more use cases for MX tokens as they will be accepted as a form of payment by Alchemy Pay's merchants and partners network.

MEXC Global now supports trading service for Alchemy Pay's ACH token and will add margin trading in the near future.

About MEXC Global

Founded in 2018, MEXC Global is a centralized exchange that employs a high-performance mega-transaction matching technology. The MEXC platform is run by a team of professionals with extensive financial industries and blockchain technology experience.

Currently, MEXC Global has more than 6 million users in more than 70 countries around the world. The exchange completes 1.4 million transactions per second, which results in increased efficiency and enhanced performance. In the interest of strengthening security and ensuring optimal data integrity, supported by independently hosted server clusters in Singapore and South Korea to ensure security and data integrity.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is the inventor of the world's first hybrid fiat and digital currency gateway solution for businesses and investors. Alchemy Pay powers seamless crypto and fiat acceptance for merchant networks, developers and financial institutions, and powers adoption of blockchain technology by making crypto investment and DeFi services readily accessible to consumers and institutions in the fiat economy. Today, Alchemy operates in 18 countries and regions and has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry giants such as Shopify, Arcadier, QFPay and more.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alchemy-pay-partners-mexc-global-to-provide-fiat-on-ramps-and-crypto-acceptance-301350233.html

SOURCE Alchemy Pay

