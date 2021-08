Happy Saturday, y’all. Here’s a grim new statistic to start your weekend, via the AP: “U.S. now averaging 100,000 new coronavirus infections a day”. JUST POSTED — “The Senate will take a key vote Saturday to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill, with final passage right around the corner. The noon vote comes after senators on Thursday failed to reach an agreement for additional amendments. While timing for a final vote remains unclear, the Senate could pass the package as soon as Saturday if all senators get on board.” Marianne LeVine and Burgess Everett with the latest.