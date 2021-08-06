Cancel
Chicago pizzeria hops onto plant-based topping wagon

Pizza Marketplace
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarpino's Pizzeria, a Chicago-based pizza chain, is partnering with Field Road to offer customers plant-based pepperoni at its restaurants located throughout the Southeast and Midwest. The Field Roast plant-based pepperoni features pea protein, not soy, and has the same protein per serving as traditional pepperoni, according to an announcement. Most...

