Loungefly's Geeky Backpacks Are Big Business for Collectible Company Funko

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix, Season 1) - Following on from the original cartoon (but generally ignoring the follow-up cartoons and comics), this drew in all of the middle-aged fanboys and then drew their ire, because (first episode spoilers!) He-Man dies and it becomes the Teela show for four episodes. Given that Sarah Michelle Geller is playing Teela and she has an uneasy alliance with Lena Headley’s Evil-Lynn, I can’t find it in myself to complain about that. They give some great character moments to various folks but also kill off several more of them; and they have cameos from He-Ro and King Grayskull. I found it odd that they released this season with only five episodes (though it is a full arc); I’m going to guess that especially with the big cliffhanger they leave off on, the second season of another ~5 episodes isn’t that far away. Which I’m excited about, because it promises a lot more of Mark Hammill chewing scenery as Skeletor.