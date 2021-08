Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Takata-gate looks nowhere close to over. The airbag-based scandal that sent shockwaves throughout the industry has now landed Mercedes in trouble. The German automaker is accused of having downplayed the risks of driving with defective Takata airbags, leading the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to file a lawsuit against it. Mercedes claims that its vehicles only used so-called “Beta” airbags, not the Alpha ones that were associated with the highest risk by the ACCC.