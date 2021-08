Summer lasted forever when I was a kid. Growing up in the northeast, we didn’t get out of school for summer break until the end of June. You could smell summer by Memorial Day, but that was just a marker in time letting us know that we still had three more weeks of school. And then, we were free. We played outside a lot, since there were no video games keeping us glued to the couch. Most of the kids I played with, including myself, had to be home by the time the street lights came on. If you weren’t, the moms started calling all the other moms to find out where you were. It never ended well when the mom phone tree began.