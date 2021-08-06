Cancel
1 killed, 12 wounded in shootings Thursday in Chicago

By Sun-Times Wire
A 4-year-old girl was killed and 12 other people were wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago. In the day’s only fatal shooting, Makalah McKay, 4, was struck in the chest inside a home in the 6400 block of South Carpenter Street about 6 p.m., according to Chicago police. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

