Let me preface this letter by saying that I once ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in Ohio as a Republican. The Republican Party has been hijacked by a bombastic fool. He is a pathological liar, he is racist, he is a misogynist, he is a bully. He mocks the disabled and Gold Star mothers. He lost me when he stated, "I know more than all the generals," and again when he stated, "I am the only one who can fix it." I would not allow this person in my house. Yet our two senators, governor and unknown numbers of Republican Florida congressmen suck up to this loser.