Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia should use federal aid to bolster healthcare, economic support: Survey

By Nyamekye Daniel, The Center Square
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XilZV_0bJirdit00


M ost Georgians who responded to a recent survey want the state to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) relief on economic security and health care.

The University of Georgia's School of Public Affairs Survey Research Center conducted a survey of 1,042 registered voters from July 21 to July 24. The survey results, which were released Thursday by progressive think-tank Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, showed 33.8% of respondents believed the federal funding should be used for economic support. Another 24.1% thought the funding should be used for health care.

Survey results showed 43.1% of respondents who selected "other" think the money should be used to support the elderly and the poor.

Georgia has received more than $4.8 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Fund money from the ARPA. Gov. Brian Kemp created three legislative committees in late June to decide how to spend some of the aid on broadband infrastructure, water-and-sewer infrastructure and to restore negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state.

State government entities, local governments, businesses and nonprofits have until Aug. 31 to send proposals for the aid.

However, 43.1% of respondents said the relief money should be managed through the regular state budget process. Each legislative session, lawmakers must review spending limits for the current fiscal year and create a plan for the next fiscal year.

The respondents also said committees also should expand the scope of their spending. Nearly 64% (63.7%) supported adding other priorities to the agenda. Nearly half (47.6%) of the voters surveyed said the money should be spent on education, and 35.5% thought it should be spent on health care.

Respondents were mostly women (53.2%) and mostly white (59%). Most of the respondents were Democrats (48.4%), 38.9% were Republicans and 12.7% were Independents.

More Democrats than Republicans and Independents thought the state should use the money for economic support but not by a wide margin. While 38.2% of Democrats favored using ARPA money for economic support, 30.8% of Independents and 29.4% of Republicans said it should be a priority.

Health care was less of a priority for Republicans (20.7%). About 27% of Democrats thought health care should be a priority (26.5%), and 26.7% of Independents believed the ARPA should be spent on health care.

Notably, 75.9% of respondents supported increased funding to assist low-income K-12 students, and 71.2% supported using the aid for direct payments to Georgians. Another 69.9% supported using the ARPA money for a state-level income tax credit.

Earned income tax credits can be used to cut the amount of taxes someone owes and could result in a tax refund increase. The amount of the credit varies based on how much a person makes and the number of dependents.

The poll's margin of error was 3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
124K+
Followers
48K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Security#Health Care#Infrastructure#Georgians#American Rescue Plan Act#Arpa#Democrats#Republicans#Independents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota joins growing list of states mandating vaccines or tests for state workers

Minnesota on Wednesday joined a growing list of U.S. states mandating COVID-19 vaccines or testing for state employees in an effort to fight the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant. What they're saying: "Vaccination is the best way to keep employees and the people we serve safe and ensure the Delta variant does not derail our economic recovery," Gov. Tim Walz (D) said in a statement announcing the mandate."With this action, we’re joining businesses and colleges across the state who have taken this important step, and I urge other employers to do the same."State agency employees who are not...
Helena, MTDaily Inter Lake

Gianforte announces federal aid for school virus testing

HELENA (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday the allocation of over $35 million in coronavirus relief dollars. More than $32 million will go toward COVID-19 screening and testing in Montana schools. Over $1.6 million will go toward an employment and training program that assists people supported by the Supplemental...
Blacksburg, VAcbs19news

Proposal to use some federal funding to increase financial aid access

BLACKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Legislative leaders plan to use millions of dollars in federal funding to increase access to financial aid for low- and moderate-income undergraduate students. Governor Ralph Northam was at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Thursday to announce the plan to use $111 million in American Rescue...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Billions could come to Kentucky from infrastructure bill

The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday offers billions of dollars for Kentucky to – among other things – build roads, reclaim previously used lands and extend broadband internet access. That’s according to a statement issued by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell after the 69-30 vote.
Wilmington, DEdelawarepublic.org

Federal infrastructure bill bolsters state lawmakers' goals

As Congress moves on passing a massive infrastructure bill, lawmakers tout its potential benefits for the First State. Both state and federal lawmakers have focused on greater infrastructure spending, with U.S. senators passing a $1 trillion plan to invest in America’s backbone this week. Sen. Tom Carper is the chair...
Arkansas StateKHBS

Arkansas votes to leave federal unemployment aid program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate and House both passed a bill to remove the state from a federal unemployment aid program. The $300 federal unemployment assistance had been set to run through early September, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered the state's Division of Workforce Services to end the state's participation after June 26.
Bluffton, SCblufftontoday.com

Federal stimulus to provide millions in aid to Lowcountry municipalities

Some Lowcountry municipalities have started discussing ways to spend millions of dollars in federal stimulus money they are expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act. Congress passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic stimulus in March. It allocates more than $65 billion in direct aid to local governments across...

Comments / 0

Community Policy