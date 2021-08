Vegan baking doesn't need to mean buying tons of hard-to-find, expensive ingredients from health food stores. It's come a long way, and if you're armed with some basic pantry staples like coconut oil, dairy-free milk (anything from almond to soy to coconut will do), and almond butter, you're already in good shape. Our top 10 vegan cookies range from classics like sugar and gingerbread cookies to sweet variations on chocolate chip cookies. In one recipe, we added maple syrup and olive oil, and another calls for a sprinkling of flaky sea salt on top of each dough ball.