After the tough year 2020, Continental has stabilized further – but the shortage of microchips is also clearly showing its traces at the automotive supplier. The Hanoverians were able to achieve a net profit of 545 million euros in the second quarter, after a loss of 741 million euros had been incurred in the pandemic period of the previous year. Recently, a number of new orders have been received, reports the group. The tire business called Rubber Technologies was also doing well, for example in the original equipment of electric cars.