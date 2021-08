It's not every day that you hear about some remarkably talented music groups from rural locales, but Indiana-based rock band The Protest has broken the mold. They recently released a new single, "Show Up To The Showdown," and a music video to accompany the single. "Show Up To The Showdown" is also to be a track on the band's next upcoming EP, Death Stare, which will be released later this month, on August 27th.