Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Weeknd releases new song & video, “Take My Breath”

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd recently confirmed a new album is on the way in an interview with GQ and released a teaser video called "The Dawn Is Coming" with a clip of new music. Now he's released the full song previewed in that teaser, "Take My Breath" (which was co-written and co-produced by Max Martin). You can definitely feel the "Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-fucking-life party records" vibes that GQ writer Mark Anthony Green described coming through on this one, which picks up right where the moody '80s nostalgia of After Hours left off. Listen and watch the video (which was directed by Cliqua and comes with an epilepsy warning) below.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Martin
Person
Giorgio Moroder
Person
Quincy Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mark Anthony#Epilepsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Beauty & Fashionbrooklynvegan.com

14 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

NAS - "NOBODY" (ft. MS. LAURYN HILL) Nas' new album King's Disease II is out now, and one of its highlights is "Nobody," which reunites him with his "If I Ruled the World" collaborator Ms. Lauryn Hill, who delivers a stunning rapped verse. -- THE WEEKND - "TAKE MY BREATH"
Los Angeles, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Noveller released new album ‘Aphantasia’ for Bandcamp Friday

Sarah Lipstate has released a new Noveller album, Aphantasia, for today's Bandcamp Friday. She made it during the pandemic at her new Los Angeles home studio after her tour plans as part of Iggy Pop's band were canceled. It features 22 short, compelling soundscapes that range from eerie to playful. "If Arrow was a gripping novel, Aphantasia is a collection of divergent poems," she writes.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

17 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

FULL OF HELL - "INDUSTRIAL MESSIAH COMPLEX" Full of Hell announced a new album, Garden Of Burning Apparitions, and the first single is this chaotic, 90-second offering of death metal-infused hardcore. Read more about it here. -- KAYO DOT - "VOID IN VIRGO (THE NATURE OF SACRIFICE)" Kayo Dot announced...
Celebritiesbrooklynvegan.com

Posthumous Chynna album announced, new song “seasonal depression pt.2″ released

A posthumous album by Philly-born rapper Chynna, who passed away at age 25 in 2020, has been announced. It's called drug opera, and it's due August 20, one day after what would have been Chynna's 27th birthday. According to a press release, "Prior to her passing, Chynna had been preparing this project and it is with her family's wishes that the music is released unaltered from her vision, including the project's name. Minor production edits were made due to some clearance issues."
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Bay Area post-hardcore band Down Again announce new EP ‘Bury The Bones,’ share song

Bay Area post-hardcore band Down Again will follow their 2020 debut album The Devil is a Gentlemen with a new EP, Bury The Bones, on September 3 via self-release. The first single is "Predisposed," which picks up right where The Devil is a Gentlemen left off, and which puts a refreshing spin on mid 2000s post-hardcore, with everything from catchy emo-pop hooks to bone-crushing metalcore breakdowns. The band spoke to IDIOTEQ about their goals for the EP, their influences, and more:
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Machine Gun Kelly Announces His Album Title With A New Tattoo

Pop-punk is all the rage right now with Olivia Rodrigo and WILLOW both striving with their takes on the nostalgic music genre, and it looks like Machine Gun Kelly is officially ready to take on the sound once again with his next album. After collaborating with Travis Barker for his...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Chromatics break up

Chromatics have broken up. The news came via members Ruth Radelet and Adam Miller's Instagram accounts. Here's the statement, credited Radelet, Miller and Nat Walker:. After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics. We would like to thank all of...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream Foreign Pain’s new metallic hardcore ripper “Knell” off upcoming debut LP

LA metallic hardcore band Foreign Pain formed in 2016 (a year after guitarist Aaron Brooks amicably parted ways with The Ghost Inside), and they're now set to release their debut album, Death of Divinity, on September 3 via Good Fight Music (pre-order). The album was produced by No Motiv's Roger Camero, and it takes influence from late '90s / early 2000s hardcore and metalcore bands like Botch, Converge, Eighteen Visions, and Turmoil. They recently released lead single "...On Failure," and we're now premiering second single "Knell." Here's what vocalist Andrew Doyle says about it:
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

De La Soul announce their music is finally coming to streaming services this year

It's official: De La Soul's music will be on streaming services later this year. Talib Kweli had leaked the news earlier this week, but the group themselves had not made a statement until today, which they did on Instagram Live -- at least, once Trugoy figured out how to add his fellow members into it. "This is a long whack De La skit."
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Thrice release new song “Robot Soft Exorcism”

Pre-order a vinyl copy of Thrice's new album in our store. Thrice's 11th album Horizons / East arrives 9/17 via Epitaph (vinyl pre-order), and today they've shared its second single, "Robot Soft Exorcism." Like previous single "Scavengers," this one finds them drifting away from their post-hardcore roots and leaning much more heavily into their '90s alt-rock side. Listen below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Turnstile release heavy/atmospheric new song “Fly Again”

Pre-order a vinyl copy of Turnstile's new album in our store. Turnstile's highly anticipated new album Glow On arrives in two weeks via Roadrunner (pre-order a vinyl copy), and today they've released its seventh and final single, "Fly Again." This one's mid-tempo and atmospheric in a way that almost borders on heavy shoegaze, and it comes as no surprise that Turnstile are great at this kind of thing. Listen below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tampa rap duo They Hate Change sign to Jagjaguwar, release new song, touring with Shame

They Hate Change are a rap/production duo from Tampa with a strong DIY ethos and an experimental genre-defying approach to the genre that they say pulls from anything from classic East Coast rap to Miami bass to Teenage Jesus to Stereolab to house music to footwork to krautrock and beyond. They consider themselves "producers first" and handle all of the mixing and mastering themselves, but that doesn't mean the rapping isn't up to par; their genre-less production style is matched by their tongue-twisting deliveries.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Flee Lord & Roc Marciano announce ‘Delgado,’ share new song ft. Stove God Cooks

The extremely prolific FLee Lord put out one album per month in 2020, followed by the DJ Muggs-produced Rammellzee earlier this year, while fellow New York rapper Roc Marciano put out his own great album Mt. Marci last year and also produced Stove God Cooks' 2020 debut LP Reasonable Drought. Now, Flee has announced a new album entirely produced by Roc Marciano, Delgado, which arrives August 27 via Lord Mobb. Roc also raps on one of the tracks, and other guests include Stove God Cooks, Conway The Machine, and Ransom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy