Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Southampton join Bayern and Spurs in race to sign young England star

By Opinion
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton have reportedly joined a host of clubs including Bayern Munich and Spurs in the race to sign young England star Noni Madueke. According to a report from the Evening Standard, Saints are among the clubs to have made an enquiry to Madueke’s current club PSV Eindhoven. However, with Spurs, Bayern, Leeds and Crystal Palace also in the mix, they need to make sure they have something unique to offer the 19-year-old.

saintsmarching.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noni Madueke
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young England#Race#Spurs#Southampton#Bayern Munich#Psv Eindhoven#Crystal Palace#The Premier League#Under 23s#England Under 21s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerFanSided

Bayern Munich keen on signing midfielder this summer

The midfield department has been the area of concern for Bayern Munich going into the summer window. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich are first-choice midfielders, but there have been no like-for-like replacements for them in the squad. Marc Roca is still adapting to life in Bavaria, while Corentin Tolisso could be on his way out of the club.
SoccerFanSided

Bayern Munich: Alphonso Davies ready for Bundesliga opener

After more than two months, Bundesliga will be back this coming weekend. Bayern Munich will begin their title defense with a tricky away clash against Borussia Monchengladbach. Ahead of Friday’s trip to Borussia Park, Die Roten has received a massive boost on Monday. Die Roten confirmed on Monday that Alphonso...
Premier LeagueFanSided

Southampton: Spurs’ interest in Danny Ings has cooled

Danny Ings have been linked with several moves away from Southampton this summer with Tottenham being the one talked about most. According to a new report from the Telegraph, Tottenham’s interest in signing Danny Ings has cooled a bit and looks like they will pursue other options. This is great...
SoccerFanSided

New academy approach at Southampton with new signing announced

Southampton look to be taking a new approach with their academy after announcing the signing of experienced defender Olly Lancashire exclusively for B team level. Lancashire came through the Saints youth system and went on to make 17 appearances for the first-team between 2008 and 2010. After leaving, he built a respectable career in the Football League and has played 343 games across spells at seven other clubs.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Southampton REJECT Aston Villa's opening £25m bid for James Ward-Prowse as Dean Smith looks to strengthen his midfield with Man City closing in on the £100m signing of his star man and captain Jack Grealish

Aston Villa have had a £25m bid for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse rejected. Villa have firmed up their interest in England central midfielder Ward-Prowse but seen their opening offer rebuffed. Southampton are determined to hold onto Ward-Prowse, who last year signed a new five-year deal tying him to the St...
Premier League90min.com

Southampton complete signing of Chelsea talent Tino Livramento

Southampton have completed the signing of teenage Chelsea full-back Tino Livramento, who has signed a five-year contract at St Mary’s. Livramento, who was named on Chelsea’s bench for two Premier League games towards the end of last season, had earlier confirmed his decision to leave the Blues is in order to take the ‘next big step’ in his career and further his development.
Premier Leaguewcn247.com

Aston Villa signs Danny Ings from Southampton

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has signed striker Danny Ings from Southampton to a three-year contract. The Birmingham club paid an undisclosed transfer fee for Ings amid widespread reports that it is also negotiating a record fee from Manchester City for midfielder Jack Grealish. The 29-year-old Ings scored 34 goals over the past two Premier League seasons with Southampton.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Julian Nagelsmann is 'confident' midfielder Leon Goretzka will sign a new contract to keep him at Bayern Munich beyond 2022... with the Germany international keen to stay rather than join Manchester United

New Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is 'confident' that the influential Leon Goretzka will sign a new contract despite interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are looking to bring in a top-level midfielder with the future of Paul Pogba uncertain and Saul Niguez, Eduardo Camavinga and Goretzka have all been considered by the club, but the German is said to want a new deal at the Bundesliga champions to keep him at the Allianz Arena beyond 2022 rather than move to Old Trafford.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Aston Villa unveil Danny Ings as their latest summer signing with prolific Southampton and England striker penning a three-year deal... and Dean Smith hails arrival of 'top professional' as club's busy window continues

Aston Villa have announced the surprise signing of striker Danny Ings from Southampton. Ings, 29, netted 14 goals last season for both club and country and has become Villa's latest arrival this summer, signing a three-year deal with the transfer fee around £30million. With talisman Jack Grealish on the cusp...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Atalanta are favourites to sign Tammy Abraham with Chelsea pressing ahead to buy Romelu Lukaku... but with Southampton joining the race after losing Danny Ings and Arsenal and West Ham still interested, where would the best fit be for the England striker?

Tammy Abraham may not hold the same stature in the game as Romelu Lukaku or Erling Haaland, but it appears he nevertheless has a plethora of options to choose from in this transfer window. The 23-year-old is expected to leave Chelsea this summer, with Belgium star Lukaku now increasingly likely...
Soccernorthwestgeorgianews.com

Davies and Coman join Bayern team training ahead of Bundesliga opener

Berlin — Full back Alphonso Davies and winger Kingsley Coman joined Bayern Munich team training on Monday after recovering from injury. Davies tore his ankle ligaments during Canada's build-up to the Gold Cup in mid-July, while Coman had been training individually since he suffered a bruised rib during the friendly game against Napoli.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Southampton sign Chelsea’s Armando Broja on loan

Southampton have completed the signing of Chelsea prospect Armando Broja on a season-long loan. Broja, a striker who has represented Albania’s senior team on six occasions, signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea earlier this summer and has impressed in pre-season for the Blues first team. The 19-year-old is highly-rated...
Premier LeagueFanSided

Bayern Munich: West Ham join the race for Corentin Tolisso

Transfer activity could pick up pace for Bayern Munich in the final three weeks of the transfer window. The German Champions are likely to be opportunistic in terms of arrivals, while the departures are a must to fund new signings. Corentin Tolisso is one of the first team players that...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Premier League storylines: Matchweek 1

A new Premier League season is upon us, with the 2021-22 campaign set to kick off when newly-promoted Brentford host Arsenal on Friday (Watch live, 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). A four-team Premier League title race. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea — that’s how...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Newcastle join Southampton in race for Liverpool ace Oxlade-Chamberlain

Newcastle United are the latest club to be linked with Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 27-year-old struggled for playing time at Anfield last season. Southampton have been linked with a loan move for their academy product. According to Italian publication Calciomercato, the Magpies are also taking an interest in the...
UEFAFanSided

Bayern Munich: Alphonso Davies confident about more silverware

The Bundesliga season is just three days away as Bayern Munich kicks off title defense against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday. It has the potential to become a historic season for the German club as they eye record tenth Bundesliga title in a row. Over the years, Die Roten has successfully...
Premier Leaguedigitalspy.com

Bundesliga 2021-22 table, fixtures and how to watch in the UK

It's almost time for the new Bundesliga season to get going, as Germany's top football clubs compete to top the table and take home the trophy. Bayern Munich, who sealed the 2020/21 title with three games to spare, have now won the Bundesliga nine seasons in a row, and its their thirtieth title since the league was founded. Can anyone break their winning streak, or will they make it ten in a row with new head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who joins from RB Leipzig?

Comments / 0

Community Policy