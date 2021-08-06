Southampton join Bayern and Spurs in race to sign young England star

New Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is 'confident' that the influential Leon Goretzka will sign a new contract despite interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are looking to bring in a top-level midfielder with the future of Paul Pogba uncertain and Saul Niguez, Eduardo Camavinga and Goretzka have all been considered by the club, but the German is said to want a new deal at the Bundesliga champions to keep him at the Allianz Arena beyond 2022 rather than move to Old Trafford.