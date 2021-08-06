Southampton join Bayern and Spurs in race to sign young England star
Southampton have reportedly joined a host of clubs including Bayern Munich and Spurs in the race to sign young England star Noni Madueke. According to a report from the Evening Standard, Saints are among the clubs to have made an enquiry to Madueke’s current club PSV Eindhoven. However, with Spurs, Bayern, Leeds and Crystal Palace also in the mix, they need to make sure they have something unique to offer the 19-year-old.saintsmarching.com
