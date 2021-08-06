Bill That Frees Up Pharmacists, Requires Parental Consent For Vaccines, Heads To Governor
The N.C. House on Thursday, Aug. 5, concurred with the Senate on a bill giving parents control over the COVID vaccine. House Bill 96, which passed on the concurrence vote, 106-5, requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian for a minor to receive a vaccine approved for emergency use, but not yet fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a Senate news release said.jocoreport.com
Comments / 0