Bill That Frees Up Pharmacists, Requires Parental Consent For Vaccines, Heads To Governor

jocoreport.com
 13 days ago

The N.C. House on Thursday, Aug. 5, concurred with the Senate on a bill giving parents control over the COVID vaccine. House Bill 96, which passed on the concurrence vote, 106-5, requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian for a minor to receive a vaccine approved for emergency use, but not yet fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a Senate news release said.

jocoreport.com

