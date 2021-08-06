Bill That Frees Up Pharmacists, Requires Parental Consent For Vaccines, Heads To Governor

A bill requiring minors to get approval from their parents before receiving a COVID-19 shot in North Carolina was sent to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday. The measure passed with support from all but five House Democrats and previously cleared the state Senate unanimously. Americans who are at least 12 years old are currently eligible for the shot. Parental consent for the vaccine would be required once the bill becomes law but only apply as long as the COVID-19 shots remain approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use. The FDA may soon give the Pfizer vaccine final approval.