A bold blue house might grab anyone’s attention when driving through a residential neighborhood with white, stone and brick houses being the expectation. If that doesn’t do it when driving past 13455 W Colfax Ave, it might be the cute water well placed right along the driveway or the pristine yellow bike with a basket equipped to hold a long baguette, a vibrant bouquet and other farmers market finds. The picnic-ready mini whitebarred gazebo seems to be pulled straight out of the french countryside, adding to the entire aesthetic of the residence. But acting as a home is only a part-time job for this estate. The driveway to the garage isn’t a place for parking but rather the entrance to a patisserie called Parfait Co.