Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Touche Amore release cover of The Strokes’ “Hard To Explain” for Bandcamp Friday

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Strokes' instant-classic debut album Is This It, post-hardcore titans Touche Amore have released a cover of "Hard To Explain" for Bandcamp Friday. No strangers to putting a hardcore spin on classic indie rock songs (like The National, The Replacements, and frontman Jeremy Bolm's recent guest-filled Pixies cover), Touche turn up the aggression of "Hard To Explain" without losing the charm of the original. Listen below.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandcamp#Hard To Explain#The Strokes#Touche Amore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Don Broco Release New Single, ‘One True Prince’

Today has seen Don Broco share their latest single, One True Prince, taken from their forthcoming new album, Amazing Things, which is set to be released 17th September via Sharptone Records. Listen below. The track sees Don Broco introduce listeners to a new side to the band, spotlighting their immersive...
MusicPunknews.org

Maneskin release song with Iggy Pop

Italian rock band Maneskin have released a new version of their song "I Wanna Be Your Slave" that features Iggy Pop on vocals. The original version of the song is off Maneskin's album Teatro d'Ira Vol. 1. Iggy Pop released Free in 2019 and will narrate the documentary Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition in 2022. Check out the song below.
MetalSucks

Four Stroke Baron’s “Sundowner”: Metal Video of the Year?

In case it’s not clear from my write-up on their recent single “Friday Knight” and my inclusion of their forthcoming album Classics on my list of 2021’s Best Metal Albums So Far, I think Four Stroke Baron are fucking awesome. Classics might very well turn out to be a classic.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Iron Maiden, Bloodstock, crap cover bands and more on the new Metal Hammer Podcast

The new Metal Hammer Podcast is a Q+A special as Merl and Steve tackle some questions from you lot – our lovely, loyal listeners! We discuss how new Iron Maiden album Senjutsu will affect their Legacy Of The Beast setlist, the upcoming gigs and festivals we're most excited about (bring on Bloodstock!), underrated musicians, the best five years for metal ever, instrumentals, cover bands, Crystal Lake and much more!
MusicStereogum

Album Of The Week: Wednesday Twin Plagues

What does “indie rock” even mean? This has been a subject of much contention over the years, especially as the term has come to encompass music neither released on an independent label nor particularly rock-oriented in genre. There’s a lot to think about there for people who gives a shit about such distinctions, but the simplest answer is that you know it when you hear it. And to these ears, Wednesday are as indie rock as it gets.
MusicPosted by
Power 96

Grand Funk’s Classic Album Covers: Nudity, Cavemen and Coffins

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer was never too far from his familiar place behind the drums during a lengthy pandemic-related layoff. “I’ve been rehearsing for the whole time,” Brewer tells UCR. “After a couple of months, I realized it was going to stay shut down, so I started playing every day.”
Musicnextmosh.com

Carnifex release “Graveside Confessions” music video

San Diego blackened deathcore bunch Carnifex have dropped a new music video for their track “Graveside Confessions” — stream the clip (directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera) below. The band are gearing up for the release of their new studio album of the same name via Nuclear Blast Records on September 3rd (pre-order).
Musicloudersound.com

Volbeat release a soaring cover of Metallica's Don't Tread On Me

Sound the Metallica klaxon! A new cover has arrived from The Blacklist. This time, Danish rockers Volbeat have stepped up to the plate to deliver a rendition of Metallica's Don't Tread On Me. Musically, it doesn't seem miles away from the original – sure, it might just be a little...
Musicwfav951.com

Buckcherry Releases Third Video From New Album

Buckcherry have released the video for “Wasting No More Time,” the third video from their Hellbound album. The clip was shot at Nelson's Landing, a legendary ghost town 45 minutes from Las Vegas. Hellbound was released on June 25th. It's the follow-up to their Warpaint album, which was released in...
Musicnextmosh.com

Imonolith release Björk cover, “Army of Me”

Modern metallers Imonolith have revealed a cover of the Björk hit track “Army of Me,” check out the tune below in official lyric video form. Drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen comments, “Imonolith are excited to release our version of the classic Björk hit, ‘Army of Me’. I had an idea of how to cover the song back in 2011 and demoed it with a past project but never released it. I brought up this version to everyone in Imonolith, they dug it, so we re-recorded it with a few new twists. It’s basically a heavier version of the original song with some big modern day production. Jon did an incredible job paying respect to Björk’s vocal melodies. Musically, the chorus and a few other parts of the song get injected with some new energised patterns. We’re stoked on how it turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear what we did with this classic song.”
MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Top 5 ZZ Top Tracks, Plus 5 Deep Tracks You Must Hear

I could make this list go on forever, but we all know how our attention spans are these days. What I have you first is Z.Z. Top's most played songs (in video form). It should come as no surprise to you that songs from Eliminator dominate the list. Is it their "best" tracks? Who is really to say what is "best"? I'm saying "most played".
Musicthisis50.com

notKhoi Releases Hard-Hitting “Thugger Thugger”

From the deserts of New Mexico, notKhoi is quickly showing that he is going to be one of the biggest artists to come out of this year. Ever since he was a young kid, notKhoi has been surrounded by music. His mother and father have given him endless amounts of support on his journey, and he knows that he wouldn’t be where he is today without them. He uses their guidance and inspiration to make a life for himself that they always talked about when he was growing up, and he’s not far from making that happen.
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.
MusicNME

Watch Limp Bizkit debut their new song ‘Dad Vibes’ during Lollapalooza

Limp Bizkit debuted a new song titled ‘Dad Vibes’ over the PA system following the conclusion of their set at Lollapalooza Festival over the weekend. The Fred Durst-fronted band played at the Grant Park, Chicago event on Saturday (July 31), and concluded their 10-song set by previewing a track from their forthcoming new album.
Las Vegas, NVbrooklynvegan.com

Psycho Las Vegas: 11 reasons to go to the stacked heavy music fest (updated 2021 lineup included)

There's been a lot of ups and downs on the journey to Psycho Las Vegas, which was supposed to happen in 2020, cancelled for obvious reasons, and then pushed to 2021 but not without multiple lineup changes, including several European bands needing to postpone their sets to 2022. However, Psycho persevered, added some last-minute new names -- including headliners Mastodon, as well as Knocked Loose, Vio-lence, Goatwhore, and Mutoid Man -- and is set to go down August 20-22 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, with the Psycho Swim pre-fest pool party happening August 19.
MusicAmadhia

The Best Metal on Bandcamp: July 2021

Whether your summer is calling for something contemplative or something carefree, the best metal albums on Bandcamp in July have got you covered. Among the selections below, find atmospheric black metal, melodic death metal, violin-driven folk metal, and much more. King Woman. . 00:10 / 00:58. The music Kris Esfandiari...

Comments / 0

Community Policy