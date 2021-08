Touche Amore release cover of The Strokes’ “Hard To Explain” for Bandcamp Friday

Modern metallers Imonolith have revealed a cover of the Björk hit track “Army of Me,” check out the tune below in official lyric video form. Drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen comments, “Imonolith are excited to release our version of the classic Björk hit, ‘Army of Me’. I had an idea of how to cover the song back in 2011 and demoed it with a past project but never released it. I brought up this version to everyone in Imonolith, they dug it, so we re-recorded it with a few new twists. It’s basically a heavier version of the original song with some big modern day production. Jon did an incredible job paying respect to Björk’s vocal melodies. Musically, the chorus and a few other parts of the song get injected with some new energised patterns. We’re stoked on how it turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear what we did with this classic song.”