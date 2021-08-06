Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Man Killed In Late Night Shooting On Long Beach Jetty, Gunman At Large

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCMte_0bJiq0gY00

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man died after being found with a gunshot wound on a jetty in Long Beach late Thursday night.

Long Beach police found the victim after responding to a shooting on the 700 block of East Shoreline Drive, near Alamitos Beach.

The man died at the scene. He was not identified.

There was no word on a motive or the circumstances which lead up to the killing. Long Beach police Lt. Brando Deis told CBSLA in an email that it is unclear if the victim had been fishing at the time of the shooting.

No possible suspect information has been released.

Comments / 6

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
69K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Jetty#Late Night#Shoreline#Cbsla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Store Employee Fatally Shot In Fairfax Area While Trying To Break Up Altercation Over Shoe Raffle, Suspect Sought

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police were seeking a suspect Wednesday after a store employee was fatally shot in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles while trying to break up an altercation over a shoe raffle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. on the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue near Shoe Palace. When police arrived, they found a male in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified as Jayren Bradford. Employees said the Shoe Palace where Bradford worked was having a...
Huntington Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Roger Nemeth, 59, Of Huntington Beach, Named As Suspect In Saturday Shooting That Killed 1, Wounded 2 Others

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – At a Huntington Beach park Tuesday evening, authorities held a town hall event to update the public with the details from a Saturday shooting that claimed the life of a home inspector and wounded two other people.  The victim seen here, 66-year-old Michael Alderson, was shot and killed Saturday by by Roger Nemeth who was in a family dispute over the sale of his deceased father’s Huntington Beach Home. Aug. 10, 2021. Police identified 66-year-old Michael Alderson as the man killed by 59-year-old Roger Nemeth. According to police, Nemeth was involved in a year’s long family dispute over the sale...
Castaic, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Authorities Investigating Fatal Deputy-Involved-Shooting In Castiac Area

CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating a fatal deputy-involved-shooting at a rest stop off the 5 Freeway in the Castiac area. (credit: CBS) The shooting happened after noon Wednesday at a rest stop along the 5 Freeway at Vista Del Lago, near Pyramid Lake in the Grapevine. Video from Sky 9 shows a burgundy sedan with its front bumper partially hanging off the hood, stopped at an angle on the shoulder of the freeway after it crashed into the side of a hill. No deputies were hurt. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting. Two right lanes were closed for the shooting investigation and traffic was backed up in the area.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Found Shot To Death In Car In North Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man in his 20s was discovered shot to death in a car in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of North Hills late Monday night. Just before midnight, Los Angeles police discovered the victim slumped in the driver’s seat of a car in the middle of the road in the 9600 block of Columbus Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified. Detectives are investigating whether the victim may have been involved in an altercation with a pedestrian prior to the killing, police said. There was no immediate suspect information. It’s unclear if the killing was gang-related.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Armed Robbery Suspect Shot By Police In Long Beach After Pursuit, Crash

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A suspect wanted in an armed robbery at a grocery store in Signal Hill was shot and critically wounded by officers in Long Beach late Sunday night. Aug. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. at Harbor Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway. The incident began at 10:43 p.m. when Signal Hill police were called to an armed robbery at a grocery store in the city of Signal Hill. They arrived on scene as the suspect was speeding away in a vehicle. They tried to give chase, but the suspect escaped. However, about 10 minutes later, the same...
Inglewood, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Double Shooting In Inglewood Injures 2 People

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A double shooting in Inglewood Tuesday injured two people. The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of La Brea and Centinela Avenues, according to Inglewood Police Department Lt. Geoffrey Meeks. When officers arrived, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported both victims to the hospital in unknown condition. The shooter fled the scene and no suspect description was provided. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Sheriff’s Deputy Rushed To Chino Valley Hospital For Medical Emergency At End Of Pursuit

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was rushed to a hospital in Chino Valley after experiencing a medical emergency at the end of a pursuit. According to the Chino Valley Fire Department, during the end of a pursuit, the female deputy had an unspecified medical emergency near Grand Avenue. It was not immediately clear what the emergency was but a hazardous materials unit responded and the suspect’s vehicle was taped off. The deputy was in unknown condition. Grand Avenue in Chino Hills was fully closed backing up traffic between Diamond Bar and Chino Valley.
El Monte, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Dodge Challenger Leads CHP On Pursuit Through El Monte

EL MONTE (CBSLA) – The driver of a Dodge Challenger who lead authorities on a pursuit through El Monte Wednesday morning before hiding in an apartment complex has been captured. Aug. 11, 2021. (CBSLA) The chase began sometime around 6:10 a.m. in the area of Valley Boulevard and Durfee Avenue when the driver ran through a California Highway Patrol traffic break. It wound its way through surface streets in El Monte before coming to an end at Garvey and Musgrove avenues. The suspect jumped out of the car and may have run into a nearby apartment complex, according to CHP. With guns drawn, El Monte police and CHP officers formed a perimeter and searched the area. The suspect was captured and taken into custody at approximately 7 a.m. The circumstances concerning what exactly prompted the pursuit were not immediately confirmed. It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Caught On Camera: 13-Year-Old Boy Restrained On Flight From Maui To Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after a 13-year-old boy became disruptive. Witnesses said the boy attempted to kick out the window next to his seat and became physical with his own mother about an hour into the flight. The video shows other passengers helping to restrain the teenage passenger. A man who recorded the encounter said the boy may have been screaming, punching, and kicking the seats in front of him because of a developmental disability. “It was enough to make me concerned for my family,” said a passenger on the flight who did not want to be identified. “And actually I feel bad for the airlines because they have to be really delicate.” The plane was diverted to Honolulu, where passengers were put on other flights or given hotel rooms. American Airlines said flex cuffs were used to restrain the boy, and no duct tape was used. He was put in plastic handcuffs and escorted off the flight upon landing. No arrests were made and no one was hurt.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Fatal Car Crash Kills 2 People In Baldwin Hills, Injures 2 Others

BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – A deadly collision between two vehicles in Baldwin Hills Tuesday night claimed the life of two victims and injured an additional two. The crash was reported at about 7:05 p.m. at 3761 S. La Brea Ave., between Obama Boulevard and Coliseum Street, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two women were taken to a hospital in fair condition. The names of the dead were not released pending notification of their next of kin. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Norwalk, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Authorities Attempt To Identify Suspect In Deadly Norwalk Hit-And-Run

NORWALK (CBSLA) — Authorities were asking for the public’s help on Monday in identifying the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run. The incident happened Sunday around 8 a.m. in Norwalk near the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Firestone Boulevard. The suspect pulled out of a parking lot in a white van and, without stopping to render aid, left the scene. Pictured is the suspect’s vehicle in a hit-and-run in Norwalk on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, that left one person dead. (Source: LASD) According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the suspect returned to the scene but failed to alert deputies that they were the driver. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Ballesteros at 562-863-8711 or APBalles@lasd.org.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Woman Killed In Leimert Park Hit-And-Run; Driver Surrenders

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman who may have been attending to an injured cat in the roadway was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Leimert Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Monday morning, according to authorities. Aug. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) Los Angeles police report that the collision occurred at about 3 a.m. at 39th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard. According to police, the woman, who was about 60 years of age, had entered the roadway, possibly to see to an injured cat, when she was struck and killed. Her name was not released. It’s unclear if the woman was in a crosswalk when she was hit. The cat’s body was also at the crash scene. Police told CBSLA that a driver later surrendered. The suspect was not immediately identified. The exact circumstances of the collision were unknown. Footage from the scene showed a car being towed away, but it was unclear if it was linked to the hit-and-run.
Ventura, CAPosted by
CBS LA

2 Teen Girls Charged In Ventura School Arson Fire That Caused $1M In Damage

VENTURA (CBSLA) – Two 15-year-old girls have been arrested in connection with an arson fire that caused more than $1 million in damage at a Ventura school last month. July 22, 2021. (Ventura Police Department) Ventura police reported Monday that the two girls, who were not identified because of their age, were booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Jail. The fire occurred at Mound Elementary School, located at 455 S. Hill Dr., in the early morning hours of July 22. Both girls are also suspected in a burglary and vandalism incident that took place at the school about a month prior to the fire, on June 25. The fire has forced Mound Elementary to find alternative classroom locations for the upcoming school year.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Ex-LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez Charged With Manslaughter In Off-Duty Costco Shooting Which Killed Man, Injured Parents

CORONA (CBSLA) – A former Los Angeles police officer has been charged in connection with a 2019 shooting inside a Corona Costco which killed an intellectually disabled man and critically wounded his parents. An undated photo of 32-year-old Kenneth French, and his parents Russell and Paula French, who were shot by an off-duty LAPD officer at a Costco in Corona, Calif., on June 14, 2019. Kenneth died but his parents survived. (CBS2) The California Attorney General announced Monday that Salvador Sanchez has been charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun. He was taken into...
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Wanted For Fighting With Officer, Shooting San Bernardino Police Patrol Vehicle

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Help is needed Monday to find a man who fought with a San Bernardino police officer and fired shots at the officer’s patrol vehicle. Police say the officer had stopped to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked a 2210 E. Highland Ave. on Friday and made contact with a man standing next to the car. (credit: San Bernardino Police Department) When the officer tried to detain the suspect for trespassing, the suspect resisted and fought back, according to San Bernardino police officials said. When the suspect broke free of the officer, police say he then armed himself with a gun and fired several shots at the officer. At least one shot hit the driver’s door of the patrol vehicle. The officer was not hit by gunfire. The suspect ran from the area, and he was not found during a search of the area. A description of the suspect was not released. Anyone with information about the altercation or the shooting can contact Detective W. Flesher at (909) 384-5655 or via email at Flesher_wi@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. King at (909) 384-5613 or via email at king_ja@sbcity.org.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Reseda Veteran Convicted In Terror Plot To Bomb Long Beach Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A federal jury Wednesday convicted an Army veteran from Reseda for attempting to bomb a Long Beach white supremacist rally. Mark Steven Domingo, 28, was found guilty on the fifth day of trial in Los Angeles federal court of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use of a weapon of mass destruction, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. As a result of the guilty verdicts, Domingo faces up to life in federal prison. Domingo, who has been in federal custody since his arrest in April 2019, is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen...
Bell Gardens, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Woman Found Dead In Bell Gardens; Probe Underway

BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Bell Gardens. Police responded to a report of a structure fire just before 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of Live Oak Street. When they arrived, they discovered a woman in her sixties who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the fire and cause of the victim’s death are both being investigated. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Burbank, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Pursuit And Standoff In Valley Village Ends Without Suspect In Custody

VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA) – A vehicle that nearly hit a an LAPD cruiser close to the intersection of Lankershim and Burbank Boulevards led police in a pursuit and eventually a standoff at a Valley Village used car dealership. The suspect pulled into Boktor Motors, located on the corner of Riverside Drive and Colfax Avenue, where he exited his vehicle, threw a traffic cone at officers. He then took off shirt and began doing pushups, before getting up and fidgeting with one of the cars on the lot. Eventually, the man disappeared into the back of the car dealership. After a time, police left without the suspect. LAPD told CBSLA that they determined there was no threat to the public and decided to clear the scene without the suspect in custody.
Burbank, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Community Holds Rally Outside Burbank City Hall Following Deadly Street Racing Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Burbank community is taking a stand against street racing after a deadly crash. About 50 people held a rally outside Burbank City Hall Tuesday evening to demand action following the deaths of 21-year-old Cerain Baker, 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam. According to police, the three were hit by a vehicle that authorities said was racing last week. A fourth person was injured in the crash. Demonstrators called for more enforcement because they say racing happens too often on Glen Oaks near Andover. “None of us want anyone to go through this. This is the hardest thing ever,” said family member Sabrina Castro. The demonstration happened during a City Council meeting that was not open to the public. The Mayor of Burbank sent a statement that read in part: “City Council and staff look forward to working with all community members to help heal and educate about the dangers of illegal street racing, so that we can prevent a tragedy like this from happening again in Burbank.” 
Azusa, CAPosted by
CBS LA

21-Year-Old Dylan Harmer, Of Glendora, Identified As Man Shot And Killed Wednesday By Azusa Police

GLENDORA (CBSLA) – On Saturday, the Coroner’s Office released the name of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by Azusa police in nearby Glendora after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers. The suspect was identified as Dylan Harmer, of Glendora, according to the coroner’s office. Over the scene of where a man was shot and killed by Azusa police in Glendale, Calif., on Aug. 4, 2021. (CBSLA) Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said the shooting occurred at around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday near Glendora Avenue and Route 66. The 21-year-old later died at the hospital. “Detectives have learned that officers from...

Comments / 6

Community Policy