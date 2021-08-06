Man Killed In Late Night Shooting On Long Beach Jetty, Gunman At Large

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man died after being found with a gunshot wound on a jetty in Long Beach late Thursday night.

Long Beach police found the victim after responding to a shooting on the 700 block of East Shoreline Drive, near Alamitos Beach.

The man died at the scene. He was not identified.

There was no word on a motive or the circumstances which lead up to the killing. Long Beach police Lt. Brando Deis told CBSLA in an email that it is unclear if the victim had been fishing at the time of the shooting.

No possible suspect information has been released.