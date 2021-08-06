Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut

By Alex Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaLlu_0bJip7pQ00
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) gets sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Alex Highsmith (L) and Cassius Marsh (R) in the first half of the Pro Football Hall Of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys officially launched the NFL preseason, with the Steelers earning a 16-3 victory in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The teams combined for just 597 yards in the tune-up contest Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Both teams held their star players out of the game, which gave backups a chance to impress coaches and fight for roster spots.

"We are thankful to win," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. "I think any time we step into a stadium that's the objective.

"Larger than that, there is a lot to be learned from the things that happened, some positive that we can build upon and some negative that we need to eliminate."

Steelers running back Najee Harris, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, gained 22 yards on seven carries in his first professional game action. Veteran running back Kalen Ballage ran five times for 19 yards and a score in the win.

"We did a lot as a team, but there is a lot of stuff we have to work on too," Harris told Steelers.com. "As a whole, just getting our feet wet, it felt good."

Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs completed 4 of 6 passes for 37 yards and a score. Steelers wide receiver Tyler Simmons hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch.

Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert completed 9 of 13 passes for 104 yards. Backup running back Rico Dowdle gained 43 yards on eight carries.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, also debuted for the Cowboys. He recorded three tackles and a fumble recovery in the loss.

"It's a blessing and honor to wear the uniform, represent the Cowboys and represent my family and to come out here and get back into a football rhythm," Parsons told reporters.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph fumbled on the game's opening drive.

Cowboys kicker Hunter Niswander responded with a 27-yard field goal. Niswander missed two additional first-half attempts. Steelers kicker Sam Sloman also missed a first half attempt. The Cowboys owned a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Ballage scored on a four-yard run on the Steelers' first drive of the second half. Sloman made a 48-yard field goal on their next drive.

Dobbs connected with Timmons in the fourth quarter for the final points of the night.

"I thought our guys did a lot of good things," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. "I feel good about the foundation we are building."

The Steelers continue their preseason schedule with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys battle the Arizona Cardinals in their second preseason game at 10 p.m. EDT Aug. 13 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
159K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Nfl Preseason#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Hall Of Fame Game#Profootballhof#Nfl Draft#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reacts To Najee Harris’ Performance In First NFL Game Action

Yesterday marked the first preseason action for the 2021 NFL season — and the first in-game NFL action for rookie running back Najee Harris. Harris was one of just four expected offensive starters (Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Kendrick Green) to see time on the field Thursday as his Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 in the annual Hall of Fame game.
NFLallfans.co

Steelers’ Mason Rudolph named starter for HOF Game; Najee Harris will play in all four preseason games

Ben Roethlisberger, Cameron Heyward and Joe Haden will be among the Steelers’ veterans who won’t be on the field when the Steelers face the Cowboys in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game. With Roethlisberger out, the Steelers will open the game with Mason Rudolph under center. Tomlin added that rookie running back Najee Harris will not only play on Thursday, the plan is for the team’s first-round pick to appear in each of the team’s four preseason games.
NFLTMZ.com

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Buys Mom New House, 'One Goal After Another!'

Micah Parsons is quickly checkin' things off his bucket list in 2021 ... first, he got drafted by the Dallas Cowboys -- and now, he's buying his mom a brand new home!!!. The rookie linebacker -- a first-round selection in April's NFL draft -- revealed the huge estate he bought for his mother, Sherese, on Tuesday ... and it looks GORGEOUS!!
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys Reveal Week 1 Importance of Rookie LB Micah Parsons

There are certain positions that can take a bit longer to develop. Quarterbacks, cornerbacks, offensive line -- the list goes on and on. That is not the case for linebackers and it is sounding like that will not be the case for Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys selected Parsons out...
NFLchatsports.com

Rookie Micah Parsons is here, there, everywhere at Dallas Cowboys' camp

OXNARD, Calif. -- You can forgive linebacker Micah Parsons if he gets a little dizzy during Dallas Cowboys' training camp practices. The team's 2021 first-round draft pick is always on the move. Always. Here's an example from one practice: Parsons opened coverage drills working as a middle linebacker for a...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers' Najee Harris: Impressive in pro debut

Harris rushed seven times for 22 yards and secured his only target for three yards during the Steelers' 16-3 preseason win over the Cowboys in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. The rookie first-round pick, who's slated to see action in all four preseason games according to head coach Mike Tomlin, got a solid allotment of work in Thursday's contest, beginning with the Steelers' opening drive. Harris looked impressive while churning out a pair of five- and six-yard gains apiece over the three possessions he participated in, and his remaining unproductive runs appeared to largely be the result of subpar blocking. Pittsburgh unsurprisingly played things fairly close to the vest on offense in its opening exhibition, but there's been plenty of rumblings about Harris potentially being split out wide at times during the regular season in order to capitalize on his above-average receiving skills.
NFLYardbarker

Parsons Project: Cowboys Rookie Micah Favored to Make NFL History

Did the Dallas Cowboys draft a defensive monster set to make an immediate impact on the Cowboys' 2021 reconstructed defense? According to the sportsbooks, yes. Micah Parsons comes in with +550 odds to win the 2021 Defensive NFL Rookie of the Year Award, odds by FanDuel. Coming in at number two is Kwity Paye of the Indianapolis Colts with +850 odds.
NFL247Sports

What Micah Parsons said after Dallas Cowboys debut

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons made his pro debut Thursday in the NFL Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although the former Penn State star and No. 12 overall pick only appeared in two series in the first quarter, those snaps were his first in nearly two years after a 2020 COVID-19 opt-out at Penn State.
NFLNFL

What to watch for in Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys-Steelers

Not since the summer of 2019 has an NFL preseason game taken place. That hiatus concludes on Thursday night. Two of the most storied franchises in NFL chronicle will kick off the NFL preseason, as the Dallas Cowboys face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on FOX.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers rookie Najee Harris continues to get rave reviews

There weren’t any highlight-reel runs. Nothing on the stat sheet jumped out, either. Seven carries for 22 yards with the longest run going for six yards. Those aren’t numbers that are going to get the rookie of the year hype train moving for Najee Harris. And yet there was a...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Micah Parsons talks about his promising Cowboys debut

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons played his first NFL snaps on Thursday night during the Hall of Fame game. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft stepped between the lines for the first time in almost two years and gave fans a glimpse at his bright future. “To...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Hall of Fame Game: Tantalizing debuts by Najee Harris and Micah Parsons; Chase Claypool gets one snap too many

CANTON, Ohio — Credit the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. They gave us plenty to discuss on Thursday [August 5], despite playing just 18 of a possible 44 starters. In this year’s edition of the Hall of Fame Game, two NFL rookies — Najee Harris and Micah Parsons — went head to head. And a gamble nearly bit Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in the backside.
NFL247Sports

Najee Harris embracing challenge of being Steelers RB1

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Alabama running back Najee Harris No. 24 overall in the first round, making him the first running back off the board. Harris is the projected starting running back in the Steelers backfield ahead of the 2021 season. During the 2020 NFL...
NFL247Sports

Ten NFL rookies to watch in preseason Week 1

The 2021 NFL season is quickly approaching and fans everywhere are eager to see their team back in action, hoping they took a step forward from a year ago and can compete at the highest level. One way that teams have gone about improving their rosters is in the 2021 NFL Draft. A haul of rookies is now joining the league, eager to make their mark on the NFL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy