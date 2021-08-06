Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) gets sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Alex Highsmith (L) and Cassius Marsh (R) in the first half of the Pro Football Hall Of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys officially launched the NFL preseason, with the Steelers earning a 16-3 victory in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The teams combined for just 597 yards in the tune-up contest Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Both teams held their star players out of the game, which gave backups a chance to impress coaches and fight for roster spots.

"We are thankful to win," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. "I think any time we step into a stadium that's the objective.

"Larger than that, there is a lot to be learned from the things that happened, some positive that we can build upon and some negative that we need to eliminate."

Steelers running back Najee Harris, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, gained 22 yards on seven carries in his first professional game action. Veteran running back Kalen Ballage ran five times for 19 yards and a score in the win.

"We did a lot as a team, but there is a lot of stuff we have to work on too," Harris told Steelers.com. "As a whole, just getting our feet wet, it felt good."

Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs completed 4 of 6 passes for 37 yards and a score. Steelers wide receiver Tyler Simmons hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch.

Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert completed 9 of 13 passes for 104 yards. Backup running back Rico Dowdle gained 43 yards on eight carries.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, also debuted for the Cowboys. He recorded three tackles and a fumble recovery in the loss.

"It's a blessing and honor to wear the uniform, represent the Cowboys and represent my family and to come out here and get back into a football rhythm," Parsons told reporters.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph fumbled on the game's opening drive.

Cowboys kicker Hunter Niswander responded with a 27-yard field goal. Niswander missed two additional first-half attempts. Steelers kicker Sam Sloman also missed a first half attempt. The Cowboys owned a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Ballage scored on a four-yard run on the Steelers' first drive of the second half. Sloman made a 48-yard field goal on their next drive.

Dobbs connected with Timmons in the fourth quarter for the final points of the night.

"I thought our guys did a lot of good things," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. "I feel good about the foundation we are building."

The Steelers continue their preseason schedule with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys battle the Arizona Cardinals in their second preseason game at 10 p.m. EDT Aug. 13 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.