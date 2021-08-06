Cancel
Jennifer Aniston Hits Back At Criticism For Cutting Off Friends Who Refused COVID-19 Vaccine: 'We Have To Care About More Than Just Ourselves'

By Aisling O'Connor
Not everyone agreed with Jennifer Aniston when she said she cut people out of her inner circle for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but the Friends alum took to social media to defend her stance.

"Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me," the 52-year-old responded on her Instagram Story to a fan who asked "But if she's vaccinated she's protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxxed around her?"

"I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die," Aniston continued. "BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk."

"THAT is why I worry," The Morning Show star added. "We have to care about more than just ourselves."

She then shared a photo of embroidery reading "What doesn't kill you mutates and tries again" along with an emoji making a shocked expression and another with a face mask.

As OK! previously reported, the actress spoke to InStyle earlier this month, and explained that she "lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate...There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame."

CELEBS UNDER FIRE FOR PARTYING AMID COVID-19—JUSTIN BIEBER, KENDALL JENNER & MORE!

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," the blonde beauty told the outlet. "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

The We're The Millers star told InStyle that there was "so much good and so much horror all happening at once," throughout the pandemic, but having the space to have "a big decompression and an inventory of 'What's it all about?'" was positive and her "level of anxiety has gone down by eliminating the unnecessary sort of fat in life."

Throughout the pandemic, Aniston has not shied away from advocating for social distancing or wearing face masks. She shared a selfie wearing a facemask in June 2020 on Instagram to ask her fans to wear masks to help "to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe."

One month later, she shared a distressing image of her pal Kevin in the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. Aniston explained that while the photo had been taken earlier in the year and he was almost recovered at the time, Kevin had been "perfectly healthy" and did not have any underlying health issues.

