New book explores how plague shaped Christianity in the Americas

By University of California - Riverside
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the first century of American colonization, as many as 20 million people in Mexico perished from disease, violence, and exploitation. Jennifer Scheper Hughes, a professor in the Department of History at the University of California, Riverside, examines this period from historical and theological perspectives in her new book, "The Church of the Dead: The Epidemic of 1576 and the Birth of Christianity in the Americas."

