New book explores how plague shaped Christianity in the Americas
During the first century of American colonization, as many as 20 million people in Mexico perished from disease, violence, and exploitation. Jennifer Scheper Hughes, a professor in the Department of History at the University of California, Riverside, examines this period from historical and theological perspectives in her new book, "The Church of the Dead: The Epidemic of 1576 and the Birth of Christianity in the Americas."phys.org
Comments / 1