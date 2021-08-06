Best method for drip irrigation on persimmon and lemon trees
Scientists from the Desertification Research Institute (CIDE, CSIC-UV-GVA) and the Segura Center for Soil Science and Applied Biology (CEBAS, CSIC) verify that using a single dropper-holder line would optimize the use of water in persimmon and lemon trees. The study contributes to establish guidelines to improve the agronomic design of irrigation, facilitate cultivation work and even achieve increases in production.phys.org
Comments / 0