Best method for drip irrigation on persimmon and lemon trees

Jacob Mares | Horticulturist, Gardens on Spring Creek. Newly planted trees can become stressed quickly during periods of high temperatures and extreme drought. It is important to provide adequate amounts of water to ensure the proper establishment of new roots. The general rule of thumb is to apply 10 gallons of water per inch of tree diameter, weekly, during the summer. However, this can change with different soil conditions and periods of high temps. A week with multiple days in the nineties can quickly cause a tree to dry out and become stressed. Additionally, thick clay soils can cause water to run off and prevent uptake. What you are shooting for is keeping the root ball moist, but not inundated. Damage from under-watering and overwatering can present itself in the same way, so take steps to keep the roots properly watered.