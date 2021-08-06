Cancel
Agriculture

Best method for drip irrigation on persimmon and lemon trees

By Asociacion RUVID
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists from the Desertification Research Institute (CIDE, CSIC-UV-GVA) and the Segura Center for Soil Science and Applied Biology (CEBAS, CSIC) verify that using a single dropper-holder line would optimize the use of water in persimmon and lemon trees. The study contributes to establish guidelines to improve the agronomic design of irrigation, facilitate cultivation work and even achieve increases in production.

#Drip Irrigation#Persimmon#Soil Science#Cide#Csic#Cebas#The Valencian Government#The Valencian Community
