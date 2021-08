Click here to read the full article. TOKYO — Uniqlo said Friday that it will open its first global flagship store in Beijing this November, its third store of that type in mainland China. The company said it hopes the store, located in the Sanlitun shopping district, will become a new fashion and cultural landmark. The flagship will offer an extensive range of Uniqlo’s product offering for women, men, kids and babies, laid out across 23,680 square feet of selling space on three floors. It will also have China’s first in-store implementation of StyleHint, Uniqlo’s proprietary social retail platform that merges...