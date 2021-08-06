Delaware Insurance Commissioner Issues Alert About Recalled Respiratory Machines
Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro has released a consumer alert for users of respiratory devices manufactured by Philips. An estimated four million Philips Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP or BiLevel PAP) devices, as well as mechanical ventilators manufactured before April 26, 2021, are being recalled due to potential health risks associated with the sound abatement foam in the devices that may degrade and be inhaled and could contain cancer-causing chemicals.www.insurancejournal.com
