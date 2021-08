What would a cyber incident cost your organization? If you were CNA Financial Corp., that cost might run to $40 million — the price that they paid in March 2021 to ransomers to regain control of their own networks, as The Washington Post reported. Even for a company valued at $12 billion, this isn’t an insignificant amount — that money has to be found from somewhere. As criminals become more advanced in their tactics, techniques, and procedures, the risk of cyber compromise goes up. And as with many other risk-related business areas, you can insure against cyber risk, with Cyber Liability insurance.